Преподаю: английский

USA

Стаж преподавания: 7+ years

Образование: I have a lot of degrees and certificates from TEFL, TESOL, and every other language certificate to my new one in medicine and hopefully, in the next 3-4 months I will get a degree in history. Yeah, I am awesome 😀

Преподаю курсы: From free talk to medicine, electronics, and history, you want to learn fast, you want to learn every detail, or you want to understand why is something happening, you want to learn about Shakespeare here I am and guess what I can be your teacher. 😀